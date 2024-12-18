The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America could soon be approved for Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo could be the new home to a museum dedicated to one of the world's most iconic engineers and artists.

The Southern Colorado Science Center is eyeing the building that used to be known as The Professional Bull Riders Sports Performance Center, as the location for the Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America.

Right now da Vinci has a landmark museum in nearly every other continent, but North America. The building right next to the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk could be the permanent home for his works here in Southern Colorado.

Renderings of what could be displayed depict the tall windows filled with da Vinci’s drawings and flying machines hanging from the ceiling. The ideas show bigger-than-life interactive machines scattered around the riverwalk.

Plans include a cafe with specialized gelato and coffee with recipes straight from Italy. STEAM works plans to include an interactive science center.

Future possibilities also include a planetarium that could be placed in the Steel City.

"The history and the melting pot that is this city with all the different cultures that are here. Why wouldn't you have one of the greatest names in international intellect have a museum? For the first time ever in North America here," said Craig Eliot Cisney, board member of the Southern Colorado Science Center.

Cisney says this location in Pueblo would be an ideal spot.

"For a one-of-a-kind, very innovative and important, groundbreaking museum. The Center of Culture will be at the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America," said Cisney.

Cisney hopes this can be an interactive hands-on learning experience for years to come.

"The goal of the Southern Colorado Science Center is to fulfill the need of helping kids who are underserved with education, innovation, science, technology, engineering, arts, and math and a museum that we hope continues decades and decades into the future. No, this museum is going to be a part of this community for a reason, for a very long time," stated Cisney.

The team behind the museum will head to Denver on Thursday to get approval from the Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC).

Due to the Regional Tourism Act, which allowed for the development of the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk, those who want to do business in the surrounding area have to meet a checklist of requirements.

You have to prove to the state that you’re unique, will bring in tourists from out of state, bring in sales tax funds and have an international connection.

Cisney hopes that if the museum is approved they could open by September 2025.

