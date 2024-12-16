Pueblo leaders to make final push to secure funding for Leonardo da Vinci Museum

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo city leaders are making final efforts to try and secure money for a Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America proposal.

A representative with the museum project says Pueblo leaders will head to Denver on Thursday to argue their case to the Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC).

According to a representative with the project, the museum would be placed in the former home of Bull Riders University, which they say was originally constructed under Colorado's Regional Tourism Act.

The leaders behind the museum proposal say their presentation alongside Pueblo elected officials on Thursday will mark the final step for official approval.

"This initiative represents a significant economic and cultural opportunity for Pueblo, utilizing an underutilized state-funded asset to attract tourism, foster education, and enhance community engagement," wrote a representative in a release. "Approval of this project will strengthen Pueblo’s position as a hub for innovation, out-of-state tourism, and cultural enrichment in Colorado."

The museum is expected to have interactive exhibits, life-sized machine replicas, and other educational programs.