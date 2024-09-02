North America’s first Leonardo Da Vinci museum is coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The nation's first permanent Leonardo Da Vinci museum is coming to Pueblo, all thanks to a partnership between the Southern Colorado Science Center and Artisans of Florence.

The Southern Colorado Science Center will hold a permanent home for many of Da Vinci's historical artifacts that have previously toured the country in traveling exhibitions.

The center will contain the Da Vinci Museum of Machines and Robotics, along with STEAMworks, an interactive science museum. There are also long-term plans to create a planetarium in the space.

The Da Vinci Museum will display interactive exhibits created by the Artisans of Florence, a touring organization that has worked with the Niccolai family in Florence to bring over 200 of Da Vinci's ideas and inventions to life.

Currently, the Artisans of Florence has permanent locations in Australian, Brazil, France, Italy and South Korea. Pueblo is now slated to be the first permanent location in North America.

The Southern Colorado Science Center is currently working with the City of Pueblo on securing a location for the space. There is no current date set for the center's opening.

More information on the center can be found here.