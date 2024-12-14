Woman allegedly attacked during robbery at Pueblo small business

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Caught on camera, a man punches a woman as he tries to leave a store after he was caught trying to steal from a small business.

KRDO13 talked with the victim. She told us she was trying to help the owner of the store when the suspect bit her hand and then punched her in the face.

Twyla Shapler says she noticed the suspect was acting suspiciously and kept a close eye on him.

Then she noticed him taking an item from the store.

"He did get aggressive, once we tried to get the items back from him, I believe that he thought the door pushed out instead of pulling inward, and I think he felt trapped at that point," said Shapler.

The suspect then hits a vendor.

"And so I went to go grab him off of Twyla when I went to grab him, he bit at my hand. So I pulled my hand away and he punched me in my face to escape out of the doorway," said Nikole Ramey, vendor.

Everything happened so fast.

"All the security started rushing it over to the building and everything like that afterwards. So it was kind of chaotic for a minute after that," said Ramey.

This incident has left many on edge. They're worried the suspect may return.

"The fear is that they're going to come back wanting whatever was inside that bag, maybe thinking that we still have," said Shapler.

We did reach out to Pueblo police and they said they're trying to identify the suspect. If you have any information on the suspect you're asked to contact Pueblo police.