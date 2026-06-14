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Strong June cold front brings cooler temps, showers Sunday

By
New
Published 5:39 AM

TODAY: Big changes have arrived to southern Colorado! A strong cold front from yesterday has brought clouds and chilly temps this morning. We'll see some sunshine peak out after 10am before we see more clouds build in around 1 or 2pm, with increasing showers and thunderstorms. Storms will continue on and off through 7 or 8pm. Storms are expected to be non-severe, but heavier downpours, *small* hail and lightning will still remain threats. Highs top out in the 60s and 70s for most along the foothills, and east towards the plains.

TONIGHT: We'll see showers taper off after 8pm with temps falling into the 40s and 50s overnight.

MONDAY: It will be a cool start to the day, but we'll see temps warm back up into the 70s and low 80s. A spotty shower or rumble of thunder is possible after 3pm... expecting to stay mostly dry though.

REST OF THE WEEK: Hot weather takes back over Tuesday as 80s and 90s return, with our hottest weather so far this year on Wednesday with widespread 90s along I-25 and 100s likely out over the plains and along HWY 50.

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