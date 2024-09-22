Firefighters gather in Colorado Springs for ceremony honoring the fallen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend the International Association of Firefighters came from around the nation to remember the fallen at the Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

Saturday's ceremony at Memorial Park honored the 308 firefighters who died in the line of duty this year. This weekend's ceremony hit a little closer to home for local firefighters. Bobby Keese, a former driver and engineer for the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 30 years, was one of the fallen firefighters honored on Saturday.

Keese's presence is still missed at CSFD. "Bobby was just a genuinely good human being. He really wanted to embody what the fire service is all about and that family-type feel that we have. He was the centerpiece of that for us in the fire department," CSFD Lt. Brian Myers told KRDO 13.

"We all miss him. Those of us who were lucky to work around him. His legacy certainly lives on in the Colorado Springs Fire Department," Lt. Myers added.