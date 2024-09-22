Skip to Content
Top Stories

Firefighters gather in Colorado Springs for ceremony honoring the fallen

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend the International Association of Firefighters came from around the nation to remember the fallen at the Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

Saturday's ceremony at Memorial Park honored the 308 firefighters who died in the line of duty this year. This weekend's ceremony hit a little closer to home for local firefighters. Bobby Keese, a former driver and engineer for the Colorado Springs Fire Department for 30 years, was one of the fallen firefighters honored on Saturday.

RELATED: One of CSFD’s own added to Wall of Honor for first time in over a decade

Keese's presence is still missed at CSFD. "Bobby was just a genuinely good human being. He really wanted to embody what the fire service is all about and that family-type feel that we have. He was the centerpiece of that for us in the fire department," CSFD Lt. Brian Myers told KRDO 13.

"We all miss him. Those of us who were lucky to work around him. His legacy certainly lives on in the Colorado Springs Fire Department," Lt. Myers added.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content