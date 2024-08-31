Pickleball tournament brings community together to honor life of stabbing victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez was stabbed on June 17, 2024, in the 3100 block of Heather Glen Drive near Remington Park. He died at 24 years old. More than two months after his death no arrests have been made.

To honor Villavicencio-Ramirez's life family, friends, and community members came together at Villa Sport to play in a benefit pickleball tournament. In an ode to Tadeo, the game was started with a unanimous shout of zero, zero, Tadeo.

"We used to play three times a week, in here all the time for 2 or 3 hours," shared Tadeo’s Uncle Jose Villavicencio.

He'd spend hours a week with family, some including his brother and cousin who played in the tournament.



"You know, we are a big family, a very close family," said Augusto Villavicencio, Tadeo’s Uncle.

Their family is always cheering each other on from the sidelines, just like Tadeo’s friends say he would.

"Very caring, very generous. It doesn't matter what you're doing, where you're at, if you need help, he's going to be there no matter what," said Johnathan Tierney, one of Tadeo’s best friends.

"You know, I never see him mad, always laughing," said Augusto Villavicencio.

Many in the community wanted to step up and support after his passing.

"That’s what we're trying to do here is stand up for his family and make sure no one forgets," shared event organizer David Sellers.

Tadeo's Uncle also calls for justice for other families.

"If somebody knows who did it. Please, please don't let these people do that to another family because they destroy this one person's. They destroy the family. It destroys its own wife, father, uncles, everybody," said Jose Villavicencio.

A GoFundMe has been created to benefit Tadeo’s wife and four-year-old son he leaves behind. The tournament has raised more than $1,200 and counting.