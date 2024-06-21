Colorado Springs police identify victim in fatal stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred on June 17, 2024, in the 3100 block of Heather Glen Drive near Remington Park.

CSPD says that officers responded to a call for a stabbing that occurred during a large fight. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male dead with at least one stab wound.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Tadeo Francisco Villavicencio-Ramirez. While the coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD says that this is the 21st homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 14.

At this time CSPD says that a suspect is not in custody and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including the development of potential suspect information.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.