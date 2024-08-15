Wife of murdered Colorado Springs man speaks out; Police still searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Police are still searching for a stabbing suspect in Colorado Springs that left a 24-year-old father dead. Now, we're hearing for the first time from his wife.

Destiny Saldivar said her husband was the life of the party and was a caring family man. The two met almost six years ago and were inseparable.

"I just knew in my heart that he was my forever person," said Saldivar.

After losing him in a stabbing that happened near Remington Park in mid-June, she's staying strong for their four-year-old son.

"He'll wake up and say, I miss my dada and I just have to tell him I'm missing him too. We can miss him together," said Saldivar. "There will never be an hour or minute that passes by that we don't think about him or miss him."

Police said they're still investigating this incident and haven't made an arrest. Saldivar said all she wants is justice for her husband.

"Please speak up. The only thing that we want is justice for Tadeo, that is all we want. So please speak up. Say something. That's all we want," said Saldivar.

Saldivar said she doesn't want this tragedy to define her husband.

"I want everybody to know the amazing and beautiful person that he is and will always continue to carry out," said Saldivar.

If you have any information on this incident you're asked to call Colorado Springs police.