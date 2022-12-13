Skip to Content
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region unveils newly expanded veterinary and surgery center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) just unveiled a newly expanded veterinary clinic and surgery center that's expected to help thousands of homeless pets a year.

Construction on the 8,000-square-foot, $7 million veterinary clinic expansion project began in April. On Dec. 8, the HSPPR hosted a champagne toast and ribbon-cutting celebration to honor the opening of the expansion.

Veterinary staff began officially working in the new space on Sat. Dec., 10.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil HSPPR’s expanded veterinary clinic that will allow us to help even more homeless, injured, and sick pets than ever before in 2023,” said HSPPR President & CEO, Duane Adams. 

According to the HSPPR, the veterinary staff previously used a 5,300-square-foot clinic to perform spay/neuter surgeries, provide routine care, and work on emergency care for homeless animals.

