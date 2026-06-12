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Repairs continue on third day of Uintah Street closure in Colorado Springs

By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 5:50 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Road Warrior is back this morning at the scene of the four-block closure on Uintah Street that has been in effect since late Wednesday afternoon.

It will be a second full day of detours for drivers along the busy street.

Crews with the city and Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) took a break overnight and will return to continue repairs to the Uintah bridge over Shooks Run Creek.

Officials revealed yesterday that a routine inspection by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) discovered a "void" beneath the bridge that had compromised a utility line.

As one crew began excavating into the street on the eastbound side, another crew was working under the bridge.

Officials haven't explained their precise repair strategy, but still hope to meet their original goal of reopening the street by the end of the week; whether that happens on Friday or Saturday is unclear.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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