Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m.

At the scene, many witnesses were interviewed after police found a deceased man in the area.

Tuesday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 30-year-old Carlos Enrique Diaz-Valdez of Colorado Springs. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of Diaz-Valdez's death.

That same day, the police acquired an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Raciel Rojas-Vazquez for charges of first-degree murder.

Wednesday, police said U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Rojas-Vazquez in Laredo, Texas.

The shooting investigation is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.