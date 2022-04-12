On the Lookout: Squatter discovered in home for sale; pair on burglary “date”

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- A potential homebuyer couldn't have anticipated seeing this kind of red flag while looking at a property in Black Forest -- it wasn't a burst pipe, or an egress not up to code: it was evidence of a squatter.

The home was in the 10000 block of Burgess Road.

Squatter Suspect (EPSO)

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, stolen items found in the home allowed investigators to zero in on a woman, later spotted shopping at a Walmart. The woman, described to be in her 20s or 30s, has a thin build with long hair. She was carrying a tan clutch wallet.

Squatter Suspect (EPSO)

If you recognize the suspect, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777. If you have real-time information on her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 719-390-5555.

Pueblo West Burglary Suspects (PCSO)

Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for a male and female, who stole items from a Pueblo West Apartment on April 7th, 2022. PCSO said the suspects' crime occurred in the early morning hours. The agency sent out several still photos of the alleged crime.

Burglary Suspect (PCSO)

The pair appear to be driving an older model, light-colored, Ford Explorer.

Burglary Suspects' Getaway Car (PCSO)

If you recognize either of the suspects, you're asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.