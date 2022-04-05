Pueblo Police issue more than 100 citations in eight days for unregistered vehicles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a little over one week, the Pueblo Police Department reportedly issued 112 citations for unregistered vehicles.

According to the department, officers arrested several people for warrants and towed several vehicles for no insurance between March 29 and April 4.

The police told KRDO this is a big safety concern because oftentimes, unregistered vehicles are used for criminal activity.

"I mean, even before the pandemic we had this issue where people will steal plates or not have their vehicle registered, so we had this issue but that is why we started this enforcement campaign," explains Sgt. Frank Ortega.

Moving forward, the department said officers will cite a ticket to an individual breaking registration laws no matter what. Even if drivers have a scheduled appointment to change their car tags.

Police say getting caught without updated registration or no insurance will lead to a citation and possibly having your vehicle towed.