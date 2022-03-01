Wanted man with multiple convicted felonies arrested in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wanted man with multiple convicted felonies was arrested on Monday in a felony eluding case in east Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs police, Colorado Springs Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence (Metro VNI) section obtained information about 38-year-old Christopher Atkinson, who police say is a multi-time convicted felon and parolee.

Police noticed Atkinson was staying in the area of Constitution Avenue where detectives found Atkinson's vehicle in the area. Due to Atkinson's criminal history, police say Colorado Springs Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) members were dispatched to help with arresting him.

During his arrest, Atkinson attempted to drive off in a vehicle. During that attempt, police say he hit two nearby TEU vehicles.

Police say Ronald Madril, 56, was also inside the vehicle with Atkinson at the time of the attempted escape. Madril was wanted for burglary and being a multi-time convicted felon.

While police searched the vehicle the suspects were in, they found nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine.

Atkinson and Madril were both booked into the El Paso County Jail.