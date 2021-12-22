Family speaks against 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal I-70 crash

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to more than a century in prison for causing a crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people in 2019, is speaking out at the Colorado State Capitol building Wednesday to denounce the harsh sentence.

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years after being convicted of vehicular homicide and multiple counts of assault. He testified that his brakes failed while descending a steep section of I-70. He kept traveling and ran into a traffic jam on I-70, and he crashed into multiple cars, causing a fiery explosion.

Family members are speaking Wednesday morning. Watch below:

During Aguilera-Mederos' sentencing, a judge said he had to impose the 110-year sentence due to Colorado's mandatory laws requiring several of his sentences to run concurrently.

More than four million people have signed a petition to reduce Aguilera-Mederos' sentence. On Friday, District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion for a hearing to reconsider the sentence. Gov. Jared Polis' office says they've received a clemency request from Aguilera-Mederos' attorney, and they're reviewing it.

