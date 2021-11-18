Skip to Content
Suspect arrested after Amber Alert for Colorado 11-year-old

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Westminster Police say a suspect has been arrested after an Amber Alert was sent out Wednesday for an 11-year-old girl who was later found safe.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning, but it was deactivated by the afternoon when 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe was found in unincorporated Jefferson County.

According to an update from Westminster PD on Thursday, a 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The suspect, Michael Patrick Buckley, faces a charge of sexual assault on a child - pattern of abuse.

Buckley's mugshot hasn't been released. According to court records, he's being held in the Jefferson County Detention Facility.

