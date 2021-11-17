Amber Alert issued for missing Colorado 11-year-old

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon near a park in Westminster.

Westminster PD reported that Lilly Ingalsbe was missing on Tuesday, but an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning.

AMBER ALERT: Westminster Police Department

11 year old Lilly Ingalsbe W/F/ 502/111 BRO/RED

last seen 107th and Newcombe Way pic.twitter.com/FKagL3kNub — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) November 17, 2021

Westminster police say officers have searched the neighborhood, nearby lakes, and parks, and used drones to search for Ingalsbe. She doesn't have a cell phone.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.