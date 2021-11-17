Skip to Content
Amber Alert issued for missing Colorado 11-year-old

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon near a park in Westminster.

Westminster PD reported that Lilly Ingalsbe was missing on Tuesday, but an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning.

Westminster police say officers have searched the neighborhood, nearby lakes, and parks, and used drones to search for Ingalsbe. She doesn't have a cell phone.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

