7 Southern Colorado men arrested for trying to solicit sex from children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Seven people from southern Colorado are facing felony charges for soliciting child prostitution after an online sting by Pueblo law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

The Pueblo Police Department announced the arrests Wednesday, saying that the sting happened between June 11-12 within the city of Pueblo. Undercover agents posed as juveniles and they were solicited for sex by the suspects, and they arranged a meeting in person, where the suspects were taken into custody.

According to PPD, the following people were arrested and charged during the sting:

Joseph C. Storrer, 25, of Ordway

David Griego, 27, of Pueblo

Christopher Heuston, 34, of Salida

Ritchie Mao Khov, 21, of Ft. Carson

John H. Mitchell, 54, of Pueblo

Errin S. Stewart, 44, of Florissant

Robert J. Smith, 73, of Lamar

PPD says those suspects were charged with soliciting for child prostitution, a class-three felony, and patronizing of a prostituted child, a class-four felony.

Mugshots weren't made immediately available as part of Wednesday's news release. We're working on getting more information on the arrests.