Warrants issued for contractor who destroyed Colorado Springs woman’s bathroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The video of the incident went viral around the country, but now two contractors have warrants out for their arrest after destroying a Colorado Springs woman's bathroom in September.

Amber Trucke told KRDO she paid contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado $3,330 of an owed $7,555 to rebuild her bathroom shower. Trucke said she wasn't pleased with the work the contractors had done and wanted to inspect it further before handing over the final payment of more than $4,000.

Instead, Trucke says that Terry Gregory, the owner of Dream Home Remodels, took a sledgehammer to the bathroom tiles, leaving a mess of smashed debris throughout the room.

Our original report garnered national attention, and Trucke ended up getting a new bathroom for free courtesy of a few other contractors who saw our story.

But investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department said they were looking into criminal charges against Gregory and another employee, Jordan Cazares, after Trucke filed a police report. On Friday, Colorado Court records showed that felony warrants had been issued for both of them.

According to court records, Gregory and Cazares are wanted on charges of class three felony burglary and class six felony criminal mischief.

The cell phone video also sparked an investigation by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD). The Regional Building Department says their investigation is into whether or not Dream Home Remodels of Colorado is in compliance with codes. Dream Home Remodels of Colorado said they are in compliance with the codes and are 100% licensed to conduct the work at Trucke's home.

Colorado Springs Police tell KRDO officers are seeking the pair, but that they've been informed of the warrants. Court records show that they're both eligible for bond set at $10,000.

We tried to call Cazares but her phone number was disconnected. Our attempts to reach Gregory have been unsuccessful. We're working on getting comment from Trucke on the new development.