Group of men rebuild bathroom for Colorado Springs homeowner after viral video

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- After a Colorado Springs contractor destroyed his work because of a payment dispute, the homeowner can now expect a happy ending.

In September, Amber Trucke shared a now-viral video of contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado taking a sledgehammer to her bathroom.

Trucke told her contractors from Dream Home Remodel of Colorado she wasn't pleased with the work and had asked to have her shower door installed.

She'd paid half of the owed balance, but the contractors thought she was refusing the rest.

So, Terry Gregory set about "repossessing" her bathroom, with a sledgehammer.

Since the story first aired on KRDO, people around the world have reached out to Trucke, offering help.

"I'm getting messages from Ireland, Norway, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Poland," Trucke laughs.

Trucke says she has probably gotten more than a hundred messages from people offering to help or wanting to ask about the video.

"I kind of thought somebody in Colorado Springs might call me and say, 'Hey you know I can do this at a discount since you've already paid some money. Let's work something out,'" she says. "I didn't think I was going to have my phone blowing up and people from all over the country offering to just stop what they're doing in their daily lives and come fix my bathroom."

One of those offers came from Portland, Oregon-based tile installer Jason McDaniel. He saw the video on social media and felt compelled to turn the nightmare into a project of his own.

McDaniel is partnering with local contractors, Jeremy Johnson, Matt Crapo, and Steve Sells.

"This was just that that perfect opportunity to do something amazing with other amazing local tile contractors," McDaniel said.

The whole thing will be free for Trucke, who lost about $3,300 during the first remodel.

McDaniel and his team partnered with other people in the tile industry are using donated materials and labor to give Trucke the bathroom she's always wanted.





"I just thought it was incredible that these strangers that I didn't know, we're willing to band together to fix this, without me even asking them, I hadn't even talked to them yet, and they were already planning on how to fix my shower."