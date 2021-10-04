Dozens of UCHealth employees in Colorado Springs terminated over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over a hundred employees with UCHealth in Colorado are being terminated for not following the hospital system's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. That includes at least 32 employees in the Colorado Springs area so far.

Back in July, UCHealth had set a deadline for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1 for all employees to either obtain one of the three available COVID-19 vaccines, or get a medical or religious exemption. If employees didn't, they were told they would be terminated.

After the announcement, some UCHealth employees told KRDO they were angry about the requirement. At least one employee who wanted to remain anonymous said they believed the health care system was taking away their power and rights by not giving them a choice if they want to keep their jobs.

UCHealth confirmed to KRDO on Tuesday that 119 employees statewide were let go. That makes up about 0.5% of the system's workforce, according to Vice President of Communications Dan Weaver.

But even with the firings, it hasn't translated into further staffing shortages.

"Despite the loss of these employees, UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement has helped to improve staffing. With broad vaccination rates, fewer employees are testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to be out of work while they recover," Weaver said in a statement.

