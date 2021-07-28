UCHealth requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Oct. 1

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As vaccination rates wane across Colorado, one of the biggest healthcare systems in the state, UCHealth, announced a new effort requiring all employees to be vaccinated by this fall.

UCHealth said in a statement that all employees, providers, volunteers and partners must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1. The statement didn't say what repercussions are on the line if employees don't get vaccinated, but UCHealth added that about 85% of employees have received the vaccine.

“After fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, and as the dangerous delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere, it is clear that vaccination against this disease is essential to protect our employees, along with our patients and visitors,” Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth, said in a statement. “We know that vaccination will also improve health and safety within the communities UCHealth serves, and we want to set an example and help bring an end to this pandemic.”

UCHealth said exemptions would be granted for valid medical or religious reasons. The group is also offering a $500 bonus to any employee who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 22.

You can find information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine at this link here.