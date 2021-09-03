Police identify man accused of making deadly threats in Huerfano County

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has released the identity of a man accused of threatening to kill several people in Huerfano County.

We reported when the threats were made on Thursday -- schools released students early and several buildings in Huerfano County were put into lockout status while police looked for the suspect.

On Friday, Pueblo Police announced they had helped the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office arrest the suspect, 43-year-old Norman Renegar.

According to Huerfano School District Superintendent Michael Moore, Renegar made the threats after his nine-year-old daughter died Thursday morning at home.

Huerfano County Sheriff Bruce Newman said Thursday Renegar was "distraught" and made "very specific" threats about which departments and locations he targeted.

Renegar is facing charges of extortion, felony menacing, and harassment. He was booked into custody in Pueblo County, according to the Pueblo Police Department.