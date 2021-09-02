Skip to Content
Threats after child’s death leads to lockout at Walsenburg schools

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning a student at Peakview School in Walsenburg passed away. Following their death, a family member allegedly made threats towards the school and Huerfano County Buildings.

According to district superintendent Michael Moore, the student who died was a fourth-grader. Moore says the child, a 9-year-old girl, did not die at Peakview and does not believe her death was COVID-19 related.

Peakview School released children early. Huerfano County buildings remain on lockout while police search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

