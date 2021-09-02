Threats after child’s death leads to lockout at Walsenburg schools

News

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning a student at Peakview School in Walsenburg passed away. Following their death, a family member allegedly made threats towards the school and Huerfano County Buildings.

According to district superintendent Michael Moore, the student who died was a fourth-grader. Moore says the child, a 9-year-old girl, did not die at Peakview and does not believe her death was COVID-19 related.

Peakview School released children early. Huerfano County buildings remain on lockout while police search for the suspect.

NEW: According to district superintendent Michael Moore, a fourth-grade student at Peakview School passed away this morning. A family member allegedly made credible threats to Huerfano County buildings this morning prompting a lockout. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/EvnW3VrSFi — Sean Rice KRDO (@SeanRiceTV) September 2, 2021

This is a developing story.