Man assaults pregnant women and good Samaritan with large rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 21-year-old pregnant female and a good Samaritan are hospitalized after being attacked and assaulted by a man with a large rock.

CSPD responded to the active disturbance on Las Vegas St. near the Springs Rescue Mission.

When officers arrived to the scene, two victims were found bleeding along the road.

According to the police report, a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Getz attacked the 21-year-old pregnant female and hit her with a rock.

As the scene progressed, a good Samaritan intervened on behalf of the victim but Getz then hit the good Samaritan also with a large rock.

The female victim and the good Samaritan were rushed to the local hospital for care from their injuries.

Getz currently faces pending charges for attempted murder and felony assault.