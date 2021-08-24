Missing 21-year-old from Alamosa found dead

Top Stories

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from Alamosa earlier this month has been found dead.

CBI said in an update on Tuesday that Cheyenne Goins' remains were found in a "clandestine grave in a remote area in Alamosa County" near Highways 160 and 150.

Goins' death has been ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, according to the CBI, but the cause of her death wasn't released.

One person, Lucas Antonio Salas, was considered a person of interest in Goins' disappearance, but he was killed in a shooting by a police officer in Northglenn on Aug. 18. CBI says Salas hasn't been connected to Goins' homicide and no arrests have been made.

No other details were given, and CBI said the investigation is still ongoing.