Two missing persons families seeking the publics help

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The families of Cheyenne Goins and Hunter Humphreys are asking for your help in locating their children.

Cheyanne Goins, 21-years-old, was reported missing out of Alamosa on August 12th. Authorities say she was with a variety of people on the night she went missing, and they are concerned that foul play may be involved.

Both the Alamosa County Sheriff's office and the CBI are investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Cheyenne Goins is asked to call 719-589-5807.

There have been no arrests to date.

Cheyenne Goins

Hunter Humphreys, 19-years-old, was reported missing on August 18th out of Walsenburg, Colorado. He was working in Aguilar, Colorado, but was last seen in Walsenburg.

His family says he is friendly and kind, but doesn't have a cell phone to be contacted on. They suspect he is somewhere along highway 50 west of Pueblo attempting to return to his hometown in Kansas.

The Huerfano County Sheriff's office is searching for Humphreys. Anyone that has information to his whereabouts or have seen him, call 719-738-1050.