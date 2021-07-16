Bank robbery suspects in Colorado Springs now face charges including kidnapping

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three bank robbery suspects were arrested and face charges related to a series of robberies and one attempted robbery in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police say the robberies and one attempted robbery ranging from late February to mid-June showed a pattern where at least two suspects entered a local bank and demanded money from tellers. In multiple instances, the suspects stated they had weapons. However, no weapons were ever seen.

The robberies were reported at the following locations:

• 02/24/2021 Wells Fargo, 8620 North Union Boulevard

• 04/27/2021 Wells Fargo, 560 West Garden of the Gods Road

• 05/26/2021 ANB Bank, 4799 North Academy Boulevard

• 06/08/2021 ANB Bank, 4799 North Academy Boulevard

• 06/15/2021 UMB Bank, 290 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

• 06/18/2021 Wells Fargo, 8620 North Union Boulevard

Following an investigation, CSPD detectives identified the suspects as 33-year-old Lawrence Wooten, 30-year-old Chad Williams, and 35-year-old Paris Toler- Anderson.

Police arrest Wooten on July 12. He faces two counts of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, and one count of attempted robbery.

Williams was arrest on June 30. He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

According to police, Toler-Anderson was served an arrest warrant while he was already in

custody at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for his alleged role in the June 17 homicide of Gwendolyn Watson.

Toler-Anderson is charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.