Fugitive wanted in connection with Colorado Springs shooting caught in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 34-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week in Colorado Springs has been taken into custody, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD s aid Paris Toler-Anderson was arrested by the United States Marshal Service in San Antonio, Texas. Toler-Anderson is the suspect in a shooting that happened last Thursday on E. Pikes Peak Ave. A mugshot hasn't been made available yet.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson of Colorado Springs.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting, but we're working on getting more information.