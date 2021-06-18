Suspect, victim identified in fatal shooting Thursday in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police have identified the suspect and victim involved in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning near E. Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson was shot and killed at the scene near 3800 E. Pikes Peak Ave. just after midnight.

Witnesses told police that a suspect fired several shots in a parking lot before fleeing the scene. According to an update from CSPD on Friday, detectives identified the suspect as 34-year-old Paris Toler-Anderson.

CSPD says Toler-Anderson wasn't in custody as of noon Friday, and detectives were working to locate him. If you have information about his whereabouts, you're encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

