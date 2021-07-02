Suspect, victim identified after murder-suicide in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday the shooting that left two people dead earlier this week was a murder-suicide.

Deputies were called to a home on Rodez Grove early Monday morning and found the two people deceased inside.

According to EPCSO, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Nubia Rodriguez.

The suspect in the murder-suicide was identified as 50-year-old Christopher Ealey. The sheriff's office didn't say how the two were connected.