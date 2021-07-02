Suspect, victim identified after murder-suicide in Falcon
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday the shooting that left two people dead earlier this week was a murder-suicide.
Deputies were called to a home on Rodez Grove early Monday morning and found the two people deceased inside.
According to EPCSO, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Nubia Rodriguez.
The suspect in the murder-suicide was identified as 50-year-old Christopher Ealey. The sheriff's office didn't say how the two were connected.
We're working on getting more information on the case, check back for any updates.
