Fatal shooting left two people dead in 11000 block of Rodez Grove

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched at 7:21 a.m. to the 1100 block of Rodez Grove for a Check the Welfare call. At the scene, deputies found two people dead.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the victim's names once the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigation Tip Line at (719)-520-6666.