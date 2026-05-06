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Weather

Tracking a hard freeze

KRDO
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Published 3:22 PM

Today: The roads held up really well against the persistent snow through the morning and early afternoon. The clouds clear out after 5 p.m. leaving room for the cold arctic air to pool in. Temperatures overnight drop down into the 20s, with the coldest temps coming tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: Colorado Springs has morning temperatures in the mid-20s with all of southeastern Colorado under a freeze warning. Temperatures warm up quickly to the mid-60s in Colorado Springs. By the weekend, El Paso County will be in the 70s, with Pueblo getting a chance to hit 80.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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