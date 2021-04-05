Police called after suspect refuses to leave Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office were called to a motel on N. Nevada Ave. Monday morning after a suspect refused to leave the building.
The incident started around 9 a.m. at the Skylark Apartments motel, which is just south of Mt. View Lane. Police and deputies tell KRDO one person has barricaded themselves inside a room.
According to the Colorado Springs traffic monitoring system, the section of N. Nevada Ave. near the motel has been shut down while the incident is ongoing. Police say to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we're working on getting more information, check back for updates.
