Procession, funeral held for fallen Boulder Police officer

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was one of the victims in a deadly rampage inside a King Soopers last week, giving his life while trying to save others from a gunman. Tuesday, thousands of people and civil servants lined the streets for a procession and funeral to honor Talley's memory.

Talley, 51, had been with the Boulder Police Department since 2010 and was one of the first police officers on the scene at a southside King Soopers last Monday when a gunman opened fire. Nine other people were also killed in the rampage. Since the shooting, memorials have sprung up outside of the grocery store and at the Boulder Police Department.

Numerous police departments are lining the road to give a final salute to Talley as the procession passes on its way to the funeral.

A line of veterans walks to join the growing number of people along the procession route in Lafayette, where fallen @boulderpolice Officer Eric Talley will be laid to rest today #BoulderStrong #TragedyinBoulder pic.twitter.com/uePkd7hJGb — Lauren Barnas KRDO (@laurenbarnastv) March 30, 2021

Talley's public funeral will start at about 11 a.m. at Flatirons Church in Lafayette. A traditional Catholic funeral Mass was held for Talley on Monday.

The suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody and charged with ten counts of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.