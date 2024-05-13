Warmer with isolated showers Monday

TODAY: Temperatures warm up a few degrees above average with low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo this afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible during the ladder half of the day.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers can be expected in the afternoon with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

EXTENDED: Precipitation chances stay with us with cooler temps in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We warm up to the 70s and 80s again and clear out for the weekend.