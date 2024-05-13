Skip to Content
Weather

Warmer with isolated showers Monday

Highs today
By
Published 3:56 AM

TODAY: Temperatures warm up a few degrees above average with low 70s in Colorado Springs and mid 70s in Pueblo this afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible during the ladder half of the day.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers can be expected in the afternoon with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

EXTENDED: Precipitation chances stay with us with cooler temps in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We warm up to the 70s and 80s again and clear out for the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content