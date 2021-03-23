Suspect, victims identified after Boulder grocery store shooting

Top Stories

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department on Tuesday identified the victims and the suspect involved in a shooting that occurred at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed Monday that at least 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a southside King Soopers in Boulder. One of the victims was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said all of the victims' families had been notified after the Boulder Coroner's Office identified them overnight and into the early morning Tuesday. Herold then read a list of all of the names of the victims who were killed. The victims were identified as:

Denny Strong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

The suspect was taken into custody. Herold identified the suspect as a 21-year-old man from Arvada named Ahmad Alissa. He's facing at least 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Gov. Jared Polis said, "My heart aches today," adding that many will be looking over the list of names to see if they know one of the victims.

"Today let us remember the victims," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, adding that the suspect will live in infamy. "But today, let us remember the victims."

Dougherty said that Alissa is believed to be the only person involved in the incident. Dougherty added that a full investigation is also being conducted into his background, and said that he believed Alissa had been in the United States for most of his life.

Doughtery said he anticipates the suspect will be released from the hospital later Tuesday and then will be booked into jail. At that time, an arrest affidavit will be made available.

Aerial video of the suspect taken into custody Monday afternoon outside King Soopers in Boulder.

According to Colorado Court records, Alissa had one previous charge of misdemeanor assault in 2017, which he pleaded guilty to in 2018.

