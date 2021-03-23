Suspect, victims identified after Boulder grocery store shooting
BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department on Tuesday identified the victims and the suspect involved in a shooting that occurred at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.
Police confirmed Monday that at least 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a southside King Soopers in Boulder. One of the victims was Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said all of the victims' families had been notified after the Boulder Coroner's Office identified them overnight and into the early morning Tuesday.
Herold then read a list of all of the names of the victims who were killed.
The victims were identified as:
- Denny Strong, 20
- Neven Stanisic, 23
- Rikki Olds, 25
- Tralona Bartkowiak, 49
- Suzanne Fountain, 59
- Teri Leiker, 51
- Eric Talley, 51
- Kevin Mahoney, 61
- Lynn Murray, 62
- Jody Waters, 65
The suspect was taken into custody. Herold identified the suspect as a 21-year-old man from Arvada named Ahmad Alissa. He's facing at least 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Gov. Jared Polis said, "My heart aches today," adding that many will be looking over the list of names to see if they know one of the victims.
"Today let us remember the victims," Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said, adding that the suspect will live in infamy. "But today, let us remember the victims."
Dougherty said that Alissa is believed to be the only person involved in the incident. Dougherty added that a full investigation is also being conducted into his background, and said that he believed Alissa had been in the United States for most of his life.
Doughtery said he anticipates the suspect will be released from the hospital later Tuesday and then will be booked into jail. At that time, an arrest affidavit will be made available.
According to Colorado Court records, Alissa had one previous charge of misdemeanor assault in 2017, which he pleaded guilty to in 2018.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The shootings that we are having lately are amazingly times. The dems in con-gress want to take away second amendment rights and then there is a shooting in Atlanta. The state supreme court says that Boulders gun laws are unconstitutional and then there is a shooting in Boulder. I’m not saying that the dems are connected to these shootings, I’m just saying it is more than coincidental..
The lack of coincidence may be that ignorant people such as yourself are believing that Democrats are trying to take away second amendment rights, when in fact they’re only trying to save lives like these 10.
.
I’d like to hear real suggestions how that can possibly be done without there being any impact on truly responsible gun owners like myself. Personally, I don’t need an assault weapon and I don’t see the need of the average citizen to own one. But if someone has a good reason, then they should be able to own one. However, we as a country need to weigh the rights of our citizens to feel safe in our daily lives vs. the rights of those who want to own guns.
Who are you to decide what type of weapon I may want. Its your ignorance that leads to the paranoia about the AR15 style of weapon. AR15’s have no more capability thatn any other semi-automatic weapon whether it be a Remington 7600 or a Winchester 100. Dont start with your magazine capacity argument either as we have already proven reducing the magazine capacity has not bearing on the number of shootings or the number of victims. Maybe we should encourage people in the Republic of Boulder to carry concealed. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. More people die from motor vehicle accidents than violent gun related incidents per year. Should be outlaw motor vehicles, of course not. We have a mental health crisis on our hands that no one wants to deal with, Democrat or Republican. We also have a criminal crisis on our hands. Legislative officials want to purge the jails and the prisons and let criminals out on the streets to re-offend with no consequences. That philosophy will only enable criminals to escalate their deeds, knowing nothing will happen to them starting from law enforcement to the DA’s office.
If someone has a good reason to own an assault weapon they should be able to own one? Seriously, what would be a “good reason?”
If a person is paranoid and thinks “bad people” are coming to get him? Nah. That’s why we have police and a military. And therapy and mental hospitals.
If a person is out hunting…what? No, only people hunting “allows” for assault weapons.
You’ve missed the boat on this one.
Guns don’t kill people. People with guns kill people. The more guns, the more rounds, the more people will die.
And both Republicans and Democrats will die.
Sure, it was the Democrats. That bleach is working!
A law enforcement press release identified his full name as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. A Facebook page appearing to be that of the suspect features posts with quotes from the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.
What would be the good reason?…..The US Constitution
Thats why we have the police and the military. You mean like the police who weren’t able to stop the idiot yesterday.
Therapy and mental hospitals……You obviously don’t work in the public and see the lack of mental health care being offered or given.
Hunting……I hunt with an AR style of weapon regularly and its not “people hunting” as you so ignorantly stated. Get off of CNN
Your last statement finally has some truth……People with gun do kill people and so do people with knives, automobiles, clubs, their hands….so you see its people, not the choice of weapon or lack there of ……….
You have missed the boat on this one and will continue to as long as you subscribe to the extremist left philosophy