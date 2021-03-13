Man is beaten in the head with a rock, after shooting at a house party

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was beaten with a rock after shots rang out at a house party in Pueblo early Saturday morning.

According to Pueblo Police, officers were dispatched to a house party in the 500 blk. W. Abriendo about 1:30 Saturday morning, on a report of a fight with weapons and shots fired.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man lying in the street, bleeding heavily from his head after being beaten with a rock.

Police said before they arrived, two males suspects fled the scene in an older black Dodge pickup truck. According to the police, nobody at the party seemed to know who they were. Officers recovered numerous shell casings from guns that were said to be from several different calibers of weapons. Police were not able to locate any victims who may have been shot.

Investigators said the man who was beaten was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information about this case to call them at: (719) 553-2502.