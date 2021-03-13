Car theft ring broken up in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The CSPD arrested several people in connection to multiple stolen cars throughout Colorado Springs.

According to police, detectives with their Motor Vehicle Theft Unit identified an emerging pattern of stolen vehicles, in early March, which had a nexus near downtown Colorado Springs.

Detectives said they worked for several days with patrol officers and crime analysts, to identify 8 adults and 1 juvenile who were stealing cars across the city. They said all of those suspects in the case knew each other and were reportedly trading cars amongst each other.

On March 11 and 12, CSPD detectives arrested four of the identified adults. The investigation also led to additional charges for two of the identified adults who were recently arrested and already in custody.

Investigators said a total of seven stolen cars have been recovered during the course of the investigation so far.