Suspect in Family Dollar robbery, shot after struggle over customer’s purse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD is investigating a robbery that ended in a shooting Monday evening at a Family Dollar store.

Police said that around 6:00 Monday evening they responded to a robbery call at a Family Dollar store located at 2325 East Platte Avenue.

According to police, two suspects dressed completely in black and wearing black face masks, entered the store. One of the suspects approached the clerk and reportedly demanded money from the register, while the other suspect attempted to take a customer's purse. A struggle broke out between them and one of the suspects was shot.

Police said the shot suspect was a juvenile and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. The other suspect fled the scene.

Detectives from the CSPD Robbery Unit responded and assumed the investigation.