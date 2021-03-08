Skip to Content
Jury finds Donthe Lucas guilty of murder in disappearance of Kelsie Schelling

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury has found Donthe Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling.

It took jurors just hours to deliberate the case Monday after weeks of testimony surrounding the disappearance of Schelling.

Lucas was accused of killing Schelling, who was last seen in 2013. He was charged with murder in December of 2017, and there were multiple delays before the trial finally began earlier this year.

During closing arguments Monday, prosecutors said Lucas lied from the beginning of the investigation; Lucas' defense called the state's case "the biggest stretch in Colorado history," pointing to the lack of body or cause of death in Schelling's disappearance.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

