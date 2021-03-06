Suspect rams police car after attempted carjacking in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect in a possible armed carjacking early Saturday morning, purposely crashed into a police cruiser, in a motel parking lot, before speeding away.

According to Pueblo Police, officers responded to a north side motel parking lot around 3:20 a.m., after a caller reported that his friend was shot while the two men were in their black pickup truck.

When officers arrived, the caller told them he and his friend drove down from Denver to meet someone. While the two men were waiting in the pickup, the caller said a man approached them, opened the driver’s side door, and pointed a gun at his friend. The caller told investigators he got out of the car and ran off.

A short time later, officers found the caller’s friend at a nearby convenience store, but wouldn’t give officers any information about what happened.

Police searched the area and spotted a black pickup matching the description, parked behind another motel. An officer got out of her patrol car and approached the pickup to see if it was occupied.

Officers said the pickup suddenly started up, backed up quickly, and rammed the police car. The suspect then took off around the building at a high rate of speed.

Officers are looking for the pickup, which they described as a black Ford Ranger with Colorado plates CHH-767. They say the truck will have rear-end damage. If you see it, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at: 719-553-2502