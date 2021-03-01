Colorado Springs police investigating alleged sexual assaults by foster parent

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A foster father accused of sexual assault on a child was arrested in Colorado Springs after police found there were more victims.

According to CSPD, investigators began looking into a sexual assault that was reported in December 2020. Police say the suspect was the child's foster father, identified as 46-year-old Joel Longshore.

As the investigation took place, police found additional victims who were interviewed about the sexual abuse. According to police, the abuse happened inside the foster home.

Longshore was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. We're still waiting for a mugshot.

According to a LinkedIn profile for Joel Longshore, he's listed as the executive director of Refuge Ministries, which specializes in supporting families through adoptions.

CSPD is asking for anyone with additional information, including possible unreported incidences involving Longshore, to contact 719-444-7000.

We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.