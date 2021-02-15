Suspect with tire iron damages 9 cars in SE Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are looking for a person who reportedly walked along a street in southeast Colorado Springs and started swinging a tire iron at multiple cars early Monday morning.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Monday near 1300 Sandpiper Drive, according to Colorado Springs police. Dispatchers got a report that a suspect was "damaging multiple vehicles with a tire iron."

When officers arrived, they found a total of nine vehicles with severe damage, according to CSPD. However, the suspect was gone.

It's not clear if items were stolen from the cars, and no description of the suspect was given by police. We're working on getting more information.