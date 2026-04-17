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Snow lingers for some

KRDO
By
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:15 PM

Today: Colorado Springs received 2" of snow, but accumulations on the roadways are little to none. The Pike's Peak region received up to 3" in areas like Woodland Park, Monument, and Castle Rock. Overnight lows will be very cold with temps dropping to the low 20s and teens. A freeze warning is in place from midnight until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Cold morning temperatures will freeze sensitive outdoor plants. Skies are clear with high temperatures in the 40s-50s for El Paso County.

Sunday: Temperatures warm to 60-70 degrees with blue skies and sunshine.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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