UCCS students donate Valentine’s cards to nursing home residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Students from UCCS's Reisher Scholar Program have created hand-written Valentine's Day cards for residents in three resident homes across Colorado Springs.

Due to safety restrictions from COVID-19, many nursing home residents have felt exceptionally isolated. Students from UCCS wanted to find a way to let them know they're not alone.

Organizer, Bridget Roberts, says, "We wrote letters of encouragement, sharing some of our own stories and letting them know that we care and were thinking about them especially during this season."

In total, the students collected over 150 cards complete with chocolates and word searches to brighten the days of older adults in the Colorado Springs community.