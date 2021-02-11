WATCH: 2nd day of arguments from prosecutors in Trump impeachment trial

Top Stories

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic prosecutors are ready to wrap up their opening arguments in Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

They plan to lay out the physical and mental harm caused by the Capitol attack, discuss Trump’s lack of action as it unfolded and do a final presentation on the legal issues involved.

Thursday's session follows the previous day's raw and visceral video of last month’s deadly insurrection.

That presentation included detailed security video of the break-in, members of Congress being evacuated and rioters in hand-to-hand combat with police.

The Trump legal team gets its chance to make its case Friday and Saturday.