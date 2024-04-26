Winter Storm Warning issued April 26 at 8:08PM MDT until April 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 20

inches. heaviest snow will fall on the northeast slopes of the

Rampart Range and Pikes Peak.

* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range and Pikes between

7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.