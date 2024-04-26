Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 8:08PM MDT until April 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to 6 inches, with locally heavier amounts. Snow could be quite
heavy tomorrow morning, and locally heavier amounts will be
possible in the Monument, Palmer Lake and Black Forest areas.
Snowfall amounts over the far eastern sections of Northern El
Paso county are expected to be less.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel due to the heavy wet and
slushy snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.