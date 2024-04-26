Winter Weather Advisory issued April 26 at 8:08PM MDT until April 28 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up

to 6 inches, with locally heavier amounts. Snow could be quite

heavy tomorrow morning, and locally heavier amounts will be

possible in the Monument, Palmer Lake and Black Forest areas.

Snowfall amounts over the far eastern sections of Northern El

Paso county are expected to be less.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel due to the heavy wet and

slushy snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.